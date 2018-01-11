Group of CCSD students to watch Las Vegas Philharmonic for free

The audience is a little different than the Las Vegas Philharmonic is used to this week.

A typical crowd of fourth graders has trouble sitting still and that's okay! During a special performance, the conductor told the audience to clap along.

This week thousands of Clark County School District students will go see the youth concert series at the Smith Center for free.

For some of the attendees, it's the first time they've ever seen a classical concert.

"I don't think I've ever actually seen anything like it," said Kylie Martinez-Swanciger, a student who went to the concert.

Even though it's just 45 minutes, it can make all the difference.

"That could have been the spark. That could have been the ignition that just let them go and start doing things," said Arlene Morey, a local music teacher.

Sometimes it pushes the students to learn an instrument.

"Since I'm really smart and stuff I really enjoy challenges," said Martinez-Swanciger.

The last concert will be January 12.