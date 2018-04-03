Get free slices on National Deep Dish Pizza Day

Pizza is one of the most loved foods on the planet and the deeps dish pizza is being celebrated on April 5.



Deep dish pizza is so popular with many people because it offers more sauce, more cheese, more veggies and more meat (if that's your thing). Plus, the traditional deep dish crust is more buttery than a regular pizza crust.



Pizzeria Uno's founder Ike Sewell is credited with creating the deep dish pizza in Chicago in 1943.



Giordano's at Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's is celebrating National Deep Dish Pizza Day on April 5 with free pizza, prizes and more.



Guests can visit the location between 1 and 3 p.m. for one complimentary slice of pizza per person, as long as supplies last. Everyone who attends can also enter to win a free pizza shipment – Giordano’s pizzas are available to be shipped nationwide.



Mayor Carolyn Goodman has declared April 5 as Giordano's Day in honor of the occasion.



You could also get free pizza courtesy of BJ's Restaurants and DoorDash. The door-to-door delivery service will be delivering free mini cheese or pepperoni deep dish pizzas to customers on April 5. BJ's Restaurant & Breweries is known for putting a Southern California twist on the Chicago-style deep dish pizza. Customers must user the promo code DEEPDISH at checkout.



Other Las Vegas restaurants known for their deep dish pizza include:



Amore Taste of Chicago





Windy City Beefs n Pizza





Rosati's Pizza

