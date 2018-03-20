FoodBeast ranks Top 10 Fast-Food French Fries

Joyce Lupiani
10:57 AM, Mar 20, 2018
1 hour ago

There's a new list out that ranks the 10 best fast-food French fries. The list was compiled by Foodbeast.com.

KTNV
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

There's a new list out that ranks the 10 best fast-food French fries.

The list was compiled by Foodbeast.com. The list only contains "sole fries," which means fries that are single cuts from a whole potato. Foodbeast relied on polling data, previous rankings and their own taste buds to determine the top 10 fries.

They are:

1. McDonald's classic French fries (just the right balance of crispiness and salt)
2. Chick-fil-A's waffle fries (every fry is a textural experience)
3. Arby's curly fries (perfect tight spirals, plenty of seasoning)
4. Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries (best crinkle-cut fries, never a soggy fry)
5. Wendy's natural-cut fries (bigger than your average fry)
6. Popeyes fries with Cajun seasoning (more crunch than Five Guys because of batter)
7. Del Taco's crinkle-cut fries (sometimes a bit soggy but the crunchy ones are perfection)
8. Five Guys' Cajun fries (plenty of seasoning)
9. Taco Bell's Nacho Fies (only $1 and they come with cheese)
10. KFC's potato wedges (crispy, seasoned exterior with a fluffy, soft interior)

Do you agree with this list? What about Burger King's fries or the ones from Sonic? Tell us who you think has the best fry?
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top