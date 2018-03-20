FoodBeast ranks Top 10 Fast-Food French Fries

There's a new list out that ranks the 10 best fast-food French fries.



The list was compiled by Foodbeast.com. The list only contains "sole fries," which means fries that are single cuts from a whole potato. Foodbeast relied on polling data, previous rankings and their own taste buds to determine the top 10 fries.



They are:



1. McDonald's classic French fries (just the right balance of crispiness and salt)

2. Chick-fil-A's waffle fries (every fry is a textural experience)

3. Arby's curly fries (perfect tight spirals, plenty of seasoning)

4. Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries (best crinkle-cut fries, never a soggy fry)

5. Wendy's natural-cut fries (bigger than your average fry)

6. Popeyes fries with Cajun seasoning (more crunch than Five Guys because of batter)

7. Del Taco's crinkle-cut fries (sometimes a bit soggy but the crunchy ones are perfection)

8. Five Guys' Cajun fries (plenty of seasoning)

9. Taco Bell's Nacho Fies (only $1 and they come with cheese)

10. KFC's potato wedges (crispy, seasoned exterior with a fluffy, soft interior)



Do you agree with this list? What about Burger King's fries or the ones from Sonic? Tell us who you think has the best fry?

