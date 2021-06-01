Country superstar Brad Paisley coming to Wynn Las Vegas in June

Country superstar Brad Paisley will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with two performances of his intimate “Acoustic Storyteller” show on June 25 and June 26. Paisley will delight fans with firsthand stories and acoustic hits in the intimate Encore Theater. Tickets for both performances go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: June 25-26; 8 p.m.

Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT Price: $69.50-$250 plus applicable fees

$69.50-$250 plus applicable fees Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or www.ticketmaster.com [ticketmaster.com]

Known as one of country music’s most talented and decorated solo male artists, Paisley has wowed audiences with his showmanship and songwriting for 20 years.

In addition to his three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, Paisley has earned 24 No. 1 hits and nearly four billion on-demand streams.

Aside from his impressive music career, Paisley dedicates his time to the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife – The Store – a free-referral based grocery store which aims to empower lower-income individuals and families in the Nashville area.

