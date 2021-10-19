Full Moon October 2021: When To See The Hunter’s Moon

October’s full moon and the first full moon of the 2021 autumn season arrives on Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, at precisely 10:57 a.m. EDT.

Even if you’re not able to spot the full moon at the exact moment because it falls near the middle of the day, the moon will still appear full the nights of Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

The October full moon is usually known as the Hunter’s Moon, and it always follows the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. But the Hunter’s Moon has also been called the Blood Moon, Sanguine Moon and Travel Moon.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, October’s full moon earned its name because it coincides with the fall hunting season — a time to store up meat for the long winter ahead.

The names Blood Moon and Sanguine Moon for the October full moon likely refer to the changing colors of the leaves in the fall season, while the Travel Moon name possibly derives from the migration of birds and other animals preparing for winter.

Adobe

October 2021’s Full Moon Comes Ahead Of Two Super New Moons

The October 2021 full moon won’t be a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year was the Strawberry Moon, in June. But there are still some exciting celestial events to look forward to this fall and winter.

There are two more moon cycles left in 2021, which means we’ll get two more new moons — when the moon is just a dark object in the sky — and two more full moons.

Fortunately for all sky-watchers, the last two moon cycles of the year are expected to be eventful. The next two new moons, on Nov. 4 and Dec. 4, will be back-to-back super new moons, which means the moon will be at the closest point in its orbit around the Earth on those days.

While we won’t necessarily be able to see the super new moons, a partial lunar eclipse in November will be visible for everyone who gets up early enough to see it on Nov. 19.

There will also be a total solar eclipse later this year, on Dec. 4. But if you want to see this final celestial event of 2021, you’ll have to travel all the way to Antarctica.

Follow Meteorologist Jason Meyers on Twitter or watch one of his entertaining and educational YouTube videos.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.