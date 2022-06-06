Freelancers earn the most revenue in Las Vegas, study shows

HENDERSON (KTNV) — As the valley continues to grow, Las Vegas is becoming a major hub for freelance workers. A recent study shows they’re making more money here than any other city in the country.

“It’s been an amazing experience of life-changing freedom as far as working from home," said freelancer Ryan Whyte Maloney.

Maloney enjoys being a freelance musician, making custom songs for clients for any occasion from his Henderson home studio.

“Creating something out of silence and making the soundtrack to people’s lives,” he said.

The soundtracks have been lucrative.

“I’ve already done 900 songs in two years.”

Maloney says he shifted more to being a freelance music producer after the pandemic canceled many live gigs. He believes the pivot has been liberating.

“I’m my own boss. I can take a break whenever I want to. I can live my life and work at the same time,” he said.

A study from the freelance marketplace Fiverr shows an estimated 41,000 freelancers in the Las Vegas metro area made on average $55,000 each in 2021. That's the highest annual "salary" for a freelancer in any U.S. city. Maloney says the draw of Las Vegas as an entertainment capital helps.

“I think Vegas is one of those towns that everyone moves somewhere because they were the most driven person to get out of their small town,” he said.

He says anyone who looking for a change in their career path could give freelancing a try.

“If you’re driven, and you want to strive to be your own person and be your own boss. Vegas is definitely the place to be,” he said.