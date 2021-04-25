Watch

'Flag Fire' prompts evacuations near Kingman

A fire in Kingman, Arizona has prompted evacuations of the Hualapai Mountain Park, Lodge, and the Pine Lake Community. COURTESY: LASHASHA BEE
Flag Fire burning near Kingman
Flag Fire near Kingman
Posted at 4:09 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 11:42:00-04

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — The "Flag Fire" burning near Kingman has prompted the evacuation of approximately 200 homes in the Pine Lake community, as well as the closure of the Hualapai Mountain Resort and the Park.

Mohave County officials said the fire has burned over 600 acres as of Monday morning.

Officials added the Atherton Acres and Pinion Pine communities are currently on set status for evacuations.

PHOTOS: Flag Fire burning near Kingman

The fire was reported Sunday around 2 p.m. Crews say it originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground in the Hualapai Mountains, south of Kingman.

The Mohave County Sheriff's office says several air attack drops have taken place so far despite the heavy smoke in the area.

ADOT video shows billowing smoke near Interstate 40. Officials say the smoke does not appear to be affecting the freeway at this time.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials say Hualapai Mountain Road is currently closed at MP 10 to everyone except evacuees and first responders.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center for evacuees at Palo Christi Elementary School at 500 Maple Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

