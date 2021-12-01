Real-life 'Home Alone' house available to rent on Airbnb

The iconic house used in the beloved holiday movie "Home Alone" is now available to rent on Airbnb.

Located just outside Chicago, Airbnb said the house would be available for a one-night rental, and guests would be welcomed by Kevin's big brother, Buzz, who actor Devin Ratray played.

The house is being made available to rent in celebration of the release of "Home Sweet Home Alone."

Up to four lucky guests will get to stay at the McCallister residence on Dec. 12 for only $25.

The home will feature carefully-curated moments and details, including booby traps, snacks from the 1990s, and Buzz's pet tarantula.

You can begin to book your stay starting Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. CT.