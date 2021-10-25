Making of Alec Baldwin movie is halted after fatal shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The production of the movie that Alec Baldwin was making when he shot and killed a cinematographer last week has been officially halted.

But producers of the Western described the move as "a pause rather than an end."

In an email to crew members, the movie's production team confirmed that work on "Rust" has been suspended at least until the investigation is complete.

The team says it is working with law enforcement and is conducting its own internal safety review.

The sheriff's investigation continued Monday.

Court records indicate that moments before the shooting, Baldwin was explaining how he was going to draw the revolver from his holster.

According to the Associated Press, the gun was handed to Baldwin by an assistant director who wasn't aware it was loaded with live rounds.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when Baldwin pulled the trigger. The director, Joel Souza, was standing behind her and was wounded, the news outlet reported.

According to court records, the gun was one of three that was placed on a cart outside where a scene was being acted by the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, the AP reported.

The news outlet reported that the court record stated that the gun was then picked up off the cart by assistant director Dave Halls, who didn't know it was loaded, and brought it inside and handed it to Baldwin.