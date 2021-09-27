R. Kelly convicted of racketeering in sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK, N.Y. – R&B superstar R. Kelly has been convicted of racketeering by a federal jury in Brooklyn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced the verdict over Twitter.

The judge in the case summoned both parties in the case to a courtroom to read the verdict Monday afternoon.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing.