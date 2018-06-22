Joe Jackson, manager of The Jackson 5, is gravely ill, report says

Fair
Joe Jackson attends the "Clouds Of Sils Maria" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2014 in Cannes, France.
Joe Jackson, the father and the manager of the Jackson family of entertainers, has become gravely ill, TMZ reports.
The entertainment news website says Jackson has terminal cancer, and a source told TMZ he is in end stages of his battle with it. Jackson, who managed The Jackson 5, is 89 years old.
A report in 2015 says Jackson suffered thee heart attacks and a stroke after taking a birthday trip to Brazil. He also suffered a fall after being released from the hospital.