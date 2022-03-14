Dolly Parton to 'bow out' of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

CLEVELAND — Country superstar Dolly Parton announced on Monday that she has decided to "bow out" of her recent nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to post the news, announcing that she did not want to be included in the nomination as to not "split votes."

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," Parton said.

While the singer-songwriter declined to be nominated at this time, she went on to outline plans to re-earn a new nomination.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck, and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!" Parton wrote.

In February, Parton was nominated for the 2022 Induction Class, joining other nominees, including Beck, Duran Duran, DEVO, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie Carly Simon, Eminem, and Carly Simon, among others.

While Parton is not traditionally known as a "rock and roll artist," the eligibility to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame doesn't require that. Instead, to be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of the nomination.

Nomination ballots were sent to an international body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members.

Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are considered.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has addressed the diversity in genres among the nominees, noting that their music was influential for other artists and the fans who listened.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Here is the complete list of the 2022 Induction Class, minus Parton:



Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

Inductees will be announced in May. The ceremony will take place this fall. The date and venue will be announced at a later date.

Camryn Justice at WEWS first reported this story.