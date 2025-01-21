Dom DeMarco Pizza | 1/21/25

Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria has once again proven why it’s a Las Vegas staple. Elliott returned to the renowned eatery to chat with owner Albert Scalleat and Chef Alex, uncovering the inspiring story behind their latest accolades. This year, they’ve secured several Best of Las Vegas awards, including "Best Pizza," "Best Patio," and "Best Happy Hour."

During the visit, Albert shared how his team’s dedication and passion have been the cornerstone of their success. Chef Alex also revealed a sneak peek of upcoming menu additions inspired by customer favorites. Whether you're craving authentic pizza or a family-friendly dining experience, Dom DeMarco's continues to deliver perfection.

This segment is paid for by Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria & Wine Bar