Danny Chebanenko is a four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist with a passion for entertainment.

Danny graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree from Full Sail University.

His television career began at “The Daily Buzz,” a nationally syndicated show based in Orlando, Florida. While in Orlando, Danny began his news career as an associate producer at WESH 2 News.

In 2016, Danny moved to Las Vegas where he now works at KTNV 13 Action News. During his career at KTNV he has covered the 1 October massacre and the 2020 George Floyd protests, earning him four Emmys. Danny has also produced multiple specials for The Oscars, Pride Month and New Year’s Eve for the station.

To contact Danny send an email to danny.chebanenko@ktnv.com.