Dalilah J. Posley is an aspiring news anchor and reporter interning for 13 Action News.

She is attending the No. 1 ranked (according to U.S. News & World Report) Historically Black College and University in America, Florida A&M University, as a broadcast journalism major. In her first semester she became a radio host for the FLAVA Station, "The Saturday Morning Show." In her free time, she is a fashion host for Beyond the Sky Entertainment.

In 2021, Posley earned her Associate of Art in Honors at Tallahassee Community College. She is scheduled to graduate at FAMU with her Bachelor's of Science in May of 2023.