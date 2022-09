NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they are investigating a homicide at 2200 Venus Avenue Monday night.

At 9:30 p.m., officers said they were dispatched to the residence, "in reference to an injured person." Upon arrival, officers said they located a male that was deceased on scene.

Detectives and CSI have been called to the scene according to police. Police said there is no further information available at this time.