Las Vegas police: One person dead after argument leads to shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is still at large after a Sunday shooting left one man dead.

Around 4:44 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Brandywine Way between Salem Drive and Torrey Pines Drive.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a house's driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim was arguing with another man when at some point he was shot.

Police said the victim fled the area and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.