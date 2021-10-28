Coffee Mate Is Introducing Another Cereal-Inspired Creamer

If you like starting your day with a sugary bowl of cereal, Coffee mate is introducing a new creamer that will surely make your breakfast extra special.

New Coffee mate Golden Grahams Flavored Creamer features notes of graham cracker, brown sugar cereal and sweet honey, delivering the nostalgic taste of Golden Grahams’ “cereal milk” — without the bowl and spoon. A Coffee mate representative told Simplemost the new limited-time Golden Grahams creamer will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide beginning in January 2022.



If it seems like you’re seeing a lot of cereal-flavored creamers lately, you’re right. The new Golden Grahams Creamer is just one of several coffee creamers made with cereal flavors from Coffee mate. In 2019, the brand released Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer (and Funfetti, too). Also starting in January 2022, you’ll be able to get Rice Krispies Treats creamer.

If you’re not a coffee fan, Nestle makes a line of milk flavored to taste like Froot Loops or Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Nestle’s Sensations Froot Loop milk has a sweet citrus flavor and the taste of toasted Froot Loops cereal, while the Cinnamilk tastes like cinnamon and sugar, with hints of toasted cereal.

The cereal-flavored creamers join a long list of sweet flavors from Coffee mate, including Coffee mate Vanilla Bean and Coffee mate Zero Sugar Cinnamon Roll, both of which will also be new in January. They also make Glazed Doughnut and Oatmeal Creme Pie creamers. You’ll also find seasonal flavors hitting store shelves now, including Pumpkin Spice for fall and Peppermint Mocha and Cookies ‘n Cocoa for the holidays.

Rival brand International Delight also has a handful of fun coffee creamers, including Hershey’s Chocolate Caramel, Almond Joy and Cinnabon, plus a variety of seasonal flavors including Pumpkin Pie Spice and one inspired by the classic Christmas movie “Elf.” The “Elf” creamers came in three flavors last year, but only Frosted Sugar Cookie and Peppermint Mocha have returned this season, according to the product page at International Delight.

What is your favorite flavor to add to your coffee?

