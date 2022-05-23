Watch
Clark County Fire Department investigating fire near Sunset Park as possible arson

Clark County Fire Department
The Clark County Fire Department said that they responded to a fire near East Sunset Road and Pecos Road Monday morning around 1:39 a.m.
Posted at 8:42 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 23:29:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said that they responded to a fire near East Sunset Road and McLeod Drive Monday morning around 1:39 a.m.

Firefighters said that their Combined Communications Center received a call of a fire in a building across the street from Sunset Park. When crews arrived, they said they encountered heavy fire and smoke showing the roof of the building.

When the Battalion Chief arrived, the department said he called for a second alarm due to the heavy fire conditions. Crews said they handled the fire from the outside.

Officials said they were able to contain the fire to one building.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time according to the information sent by the department.

The Clark County Fire Department gave an update on Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating this fire as a possible arson.

