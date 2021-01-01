Ciara White-Sparks joins the 13 Action News team from The E.W. Scripps Internship program as a News Development Intern.

Ciara is a native of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is a current undergraduate student at Hampton University who will obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies in Spring of 2022. At Hampton, she is a part of the WHOV-TV Newscast, as a Bloomberg Business Anchor and Reporter. Upon completion of her collegiate tenure, she wants to obtain a career in local news as an MMJ/Reporter.

In her free time, Ciara enjoys reading, writing, dancing, and shopping. However, she spends most of her time watching beauty videos on YouTube.