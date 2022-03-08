Chick-fil-A opening new location in northwest Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Centennial Hills on March 10.

The new location on Centennial Center Boulevard off of U.S. 95 will be the restaurant chain's 12th location in the Las Vegas valley.

At the new location, Chick-fil-A plans to offer free Chick-fil-A for a year to 100 local heroes making an impact in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The company also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America.

Misti Cunningham will manage the independent franchise as the owner and operator at 6410 Centennial Center Blvd., near Centennial Center. Cunningham will overlook all day-to-day operations and overlook approximately 150 full and part-time Team Members, the news release states.

Chick-fil-A at 95 Plaza will open for dine-in and drive-thru. This location will also offer contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A app or through their website.

The new location will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.