The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing for a possible shortage of tetanus vaccines this year.

In the United States, there are two tetanus and diphtheria (Td) vaccines available: TdVaxTM by MassBiologics and Tenivac by Sanofi. However, the CDC reports that production of TdVaxTM has stopped, leading to an anticipated shortage of vaccines in 2024.

So, they're asking doctors and vaccination providers to preserve the vaccine for those who can't have vaccines containing pertussis.

“Transition to use of Tdap vaccine in lieu of Td vaccine whenever possible while Td vaccine supplies are constrained,” the CDC’s new guidance reads. “Tdap vaccine is an acceptable alternative to Td vaccine, including when a tetanus booster is indicated for wound management.”

The shots are typically given every 10 years as a booster, according to the CDC. But doctors may give them earlier for serious wounds or burns that could let tetanus bacteria in. This vaccine provides defense against pertussis, commonly known as "whooping cough.”

The CDC says there are temporary ordering controls for the supply gap, and at this moment there are enough Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) vaccines available.

However, the CDC informed a panel of vaccine advisers on Wednesdaythat supplies of the shot from its distributor, Grifols, are expected to be low as early as June and they don't expect it to be available beyond that month.

