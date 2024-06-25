Maker of Ozempic, Wegovy to build massive facility in North Carolina

Novo Nordisk plans to build a manufacturing facility in North Carolina to help address the need for injectable treatments for chronic diseases and weight loss.

The Danish company says the expansion will add 1.4 million square feet of production space, which is double that of its existing facilities in the state. It will also reportedly add 1,000 jobs.

“This is yet another real signal of our efforts to scale up our production to meet the growing global need for our life-changing medicines and the patients of tomorrow," said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk is the drugmaker behind name brands including Ozempic and Wegovy. The popular drugs, which treat diabetes and weight loss, have been subject to shortages due to their popularity.

A KFF survey found that about 1 in 8 Americans have used GLP-1 agonist drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk believes this new facility will help avoid shortages in the future. Construction is expected to be completed in phases between 2027 and 2029.

The company already has three other facilities in the state, employing about 2,500 people.

