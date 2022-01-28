Bud Light’s First Zero-Carb Beer Is About To Hit Stores

The days of passing on a beer just to stay on your low-carb diet are officially over.

While there are plenty of low-carb beers on the market, Anheuser-Busch is kicking off 2022 with a new product that was nearly 10 years in the making: its carb-free beer.



The result of a brewing breakthrough the brand says makes “the impossible possible,” new Bud Light Next has zero carbs and 80 calories, yet still contains the same 4% alcohol by volume as the version with carbs. It will be available in 12-ounce cans nationwide, wherever Bud Light is sold, beginning Feb. 7.

Bud Light

“Today’s consumers are all about breaking barriers, being trailblazers and setting their own path,” Andy Goeler, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing said in a press release. “We are proud to introduce this new super crisp beer which is brewed to meet their evolving taste preferences.”

While this is the first zero carb beer from Bud Light, the brewer’s line of hard seltzers are all low in carbs and many also have no sugar. Flavors have included everything from black cherry and mango to pumpkin spice for fall and eggnog for the holidays.

The brand’s latest hard seltzers are inspired by classic soda flavors and include Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda and Citrus Soda, all with a boozy twist, of course. All have zero sugar, 5% alcohol by volume and 100 calories per can.

Anheuser-Busch also has a new sour seltzer line called Bud Light Seltzer Sour. Coming in a 12-pack of slim cans with watermelon, lemon, blue raspberry and lime flavors, Bud Light says the Sour line offers its most intense hard-seltzer flavors ever and that they will “test your tongue.” Just like the others, they also pack 5% ABV and 100 calories per can with less than 1 gram of sugar.

Bud Light

As mentioned, there are also a handful of low-carb beers on the market, including Miller 64, with 2.4 grams of carbs, and Corona Premier and Michelob Ultra, which each have 2.6 grams of carbs.

Michelob Ultra also has a line of hard seltzers that have zero carbs, as does Jose Cuervo, whose seltzers are infused with tequila and come in lime, grapefruit, mango and black cherry.

These might make it a little easier to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions while still enjoying a drink or two!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.