COVID-19 has changed everyone’s life drastically. With these changes comes stress, anxiety, and the need for support. Hope Means Nevada's mission is to “reach and teach our teens to talk about, and care for, their mental health.”

Mental health education is suicide prevention – it’s that simple. By educating teens (and their parents) about how critical it is to discuss mental health, and equipping them with ways they can take care of their own mental wellness, Hope Means Nevada wants to eliminate teen suicide in Nevada.

Mental suffering caused by stress, anxiety and loneliness is just as real as physical suffering caused by a broken bone or an illness. When teens feel this way, they need to know they must seek help.

Hope Means Nevada #Ask5

What You Can Do: #Ask5

No one is alone: check in on five of your friends & family. Have open conversations with how they are really doing. It's OK to not be OK! Reaching out can help save a life.

