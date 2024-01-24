Boeing passenger plane's nose wheel falls off just before takeoff

A Boeing plane’s nose wheel fell off just before takeoff with nearly 200 passengers aboard.

The incident happened Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta Air Lines flight DAL982 had been on the runway waiting for clearance to take off when its “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill,” according to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft was a Boeing 757.

A Delta spokesperson told NBC News that passengers were put on a replacement flight. No injuries were reported.

"All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the gate and onto a replacement aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” Delta said in a statement to NBC.

An aviation enthusiast captured video of the aftermath, which showed the plane with a missing wheel waiting to be towed from the runway.

The aircraft had been bound for Bogotá, Colombia.

The incident comes amid a slew of issues for Boeing-made jets. Earlier this month, a Boeing passenger jet operated by Alaska Airlines lost its door plug in midair, forcing an emergency landing. All Boeing 737 Max 9 planes were grounded as a result of that incident.

