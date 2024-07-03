Bicyclist hit twice in east Las Vegas in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist remains in critical condition after being hit twice late Tuesday night at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Mt. Rushmore Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The bicyclist, 59-year-old David Brooks, was riding against the traffic flow, heading north in the southbound lanes of Nellis Blvd.

As Brooks approached Mt. Rushmore Parkway, police say he crossed over the raised center median and rode into the path of an approaching Dodge Dakota. The Dakota clipped Brooks' rear tire, launching him into the southbound lanes of Nellis Blvd. where a Chrysler 300C Touring hit him.

Police say the driver of the Dakota, 44-year-old Anthony Tate, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI before being booked into the Clark County Detention Center. The driver of the Chrysler was not cited, although the case remains under investigation by Las Vegas police.

