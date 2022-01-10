Ashley Graham And Husband Justin Ervin Welcome Twin Boys

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Model Ashley Graham welcomed twin boys on Jan. 7, giving birth at home as she did with her first child. Graham has been married to director and cinematographer Justin Ervin since 2010.

“Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” Graham posted on social media. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all.”

Here’s her tweet:

Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love,

AG — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) January 7, 2022

Ervin shared Graham’s message to his Instagram Stories, adding a big “I love you, Ashley Graham” to the top plus “Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth!” and “Thank you all for your prayers and support” at the bottom.

Ervin also did a photo shoot with Graham during both of her pregnancies. Her firstborn, 23-month-old Isaac Menelik Giovanni, was born in January 2020. The photo shoot while she was pregnant with the twins served as their announcement that they were expecting again, in July:

the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us pic.twitter.com/OifS6AbBKC — Ashley Graham (@ashleygraham) July 13, 2021

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham said in the social media announcement. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

They later shared video of the moment they realized they were having not one but two babies.

Graham has been a champion for body positivity in her modeling career and hosts the podcast “Pretty Big Deal.” She was the first “plus-size” model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition, although Graham avoids the term “plus-size.”

She posted throughout her pregnancy with her first baby as well as her twins. She has also shared about her postpartum journey with Isaac.

Hopefully, Graham will welcome followers along her new adventure with twins!

Congratulations to the growing family of five!

