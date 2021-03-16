Amazon Is Selling A 10-Person Inflatable Patio Dock

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you own a boat, chances are you’re always on the lookout for accessories to make your boat even more useful and fun.

If you don’t yet have a water platform for your boat, get ready to change that. Amazon is selling a new Island Hopper Patio Dock that measures a whopping 15 feet by 6 feet by 6 inches and holds up to 2,000 pounds, or about 10 adults. The swim dock is meant to be an extension to a boat or pier, and is perfect for sunbathing, tube and kayak launching or just lounging around.

Composed of EVA foam, it is equipped with a non-slip surface, so you can safely come in and out of the water. The dock attaches to a boat and you can connect multiple units to make an extended platform.

The Island Hopper Patio Dock costs $1,399.99 and includes an auto-set electric inflator, a double-action hand pump, stow straps and repair patches. It also comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

The $1,000-plus price tag might seem pretty steep, but it’s in the ballpark of what you’d expect to pay for a regular swimming dock in your lake and might even save you a few hundred dollars on installment, depending on what your needs are. Swim platforms range widely in price due to their varying sizes, materials and uses.

Of course, the inflatable dock is also much less work than building one. This floating patio is basically a raft that can be used in the middle of the lake without being stuck in one place, since it can be moved around near shore as needed.

If you’re looking for more of a traditional pool float instead of a dock (i.e., one you don’t need to hook up to a boat), there are some floats on the market that are nearly just as large as a dock.

New for the season from Sam’s Club, this giant retro pink limo float holds six people and comes with six cup holders and two built-in coolers. (It’s currently sold out, so keep an eye out for when it comes back in stock.) If that’s not your style, you can also find an 18-foot airplane that includes a built-in inflatable bench seat, cup holders, two coolers and a built-in boarding platform.

If you enjoy hopping off the boat, float or dock for other activities, there is also a floating beer pong table with slots for 10 cups on each end and four ping-pong balls. Made of foam, you do not have to worry about it deflating. You can even buy a floating picnic table that seats four to five people and holds up to 600 pounds.

Will you be adding the inflatable dock or some floats to your summer shopping list?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.