Community invited for family, pet-friendly fun at Paws in the Park at Desert Breeze Park

Everyone is invited to enjoy food, fun and entertainment for the whole family at Paws in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 16:04:59-04

(KTNV) — It's a fun-filled day for you and your four-legged best friend.

Pets are welcome, and admission is free. You're also welcome to bring a can or small bag of food to benefit local rescues and pet adoptions.

Join 13 Action News, the Beasley Media Group Las Vegas, and Clark County Parks and Recreation for a tail-wagging good time!

  • Where: Soccer field at Desert Breeze Park, on Durango Drive between Desert Inn and Flamingo roads.
  • When: Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit 96.3 KKLZ's website for additional information.

