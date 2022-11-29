Clark County offers Winter Break day camps for kids

Watch Now
Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Day camp programs for Clark County kids are back for the Winter Break.

The camps will be available at eight Clark County Parks and Recreation facilities. They will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., the county announced this week.

It kicks off on Dec. 19 and continues through Dec. 30, with closure on Dec. 26. The cost is $21 per day per child.

The locations include:

  • Desert Breeze Community Center (8275 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117)
  • Helen Meyer Community Center (4525 New Forest Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147)
  • Hollywood Recreation Center (1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142)
  • Paradise Recreation Center (4775 S. McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121)
  • Pearson Recreation Center (1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032)
  • Robert E. "Bob" Price Recreation Center (2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156)
  • Walnut Recreation Center (3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, NV)

For more information or to register, call 702-455-8200 or visit clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

