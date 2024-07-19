Expect increased noise as Air Force plans Red Flag multiday large-scale exercise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect noisy skies across Southern Nevada beginning July 22 as nearly 150 aircraft from Nellis Air Force Base will take to the sky for various Red Flag training missions. The missions will last until August 2.

The exercises — known as "Red Flag 24-3" — will have nearly 150 aircraft leaving Nellis twice a day and each aircraft will remain in the air for up to five hours during the exercises.

Vegas residents can also expect increased noise at night as airmen will practice training for night combat operations.

During Reg Flag 24-3, pilots will use various scenarios to train against "aggressor forces."

The 1st Fighter Wing out of Langley Air Force Base in Virginia will serve as the core unit during these exercises. Approximately 30 units and 2,000 people from the Air Force, Space Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Air National Guard will participate.

Red Flag is nothing new to Southern Nevada. Nellis has hosted it since 1975 "to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment," Nellis Air Force Base stated in a news release.

"There are three iterations of Red Flag annually: one U.S. only, one open to FVEY (Five Eyes) participants and another that welcomes an expanded roster of international allies and partners," Nellis stated.

