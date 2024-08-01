2 new Nevada polls: Harris leads Trump in one, other shows tied race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two new Morning Consult polls show a statistical dead heat between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Nevada.

The first poll presented Nevadans with two options for president; Harris and Trump. Harris leads Trump 47% to 45% in that poll.

The second poll included three third-party candidates; independent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Libertarian Chase Oliver, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

538 Nevada polls



Trump and Harris are tied at 43% in that poll with Kennedy garnering 7% next to Oliver's 3% and Stein's 1% in Nevada.

The Morning Consult polls were sponsored by Bloomberg and were taken between July 24-28.