Thank you, Las Vegas: $13K raised to help local families during 'Hope for Kids' initiative

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thank you to those who have already joined us for the 13 Connects “Hope for Kids” holiday event in partnership with Hope for the City.

Hope for the City's annual goal is to feed, clothe and bring joy to 40,000 children in our community this year and we all can make a difference.

Wednesday, the Las Vegas community helped 13 Action News raise $13,328 to help local families in need through our Hope for Kids initiative.

It takes $47 to help a local child in need and you all helped us in helping more than 280 kids already.

To donate:

Call or text (855) 922-2711 or

Click to their donate page here

To learn more about the Hope for Kids holiday event or Hope for the City, please click here.

And tune in to KTNV 13 Action News on Monday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. to watch Hope for Kids: A 13 Connects Special.