WATCH: Health Check 21 a 13 Connects special

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses, schools and effectively changed our way of life.

The pandemic has kept so many of us at home and away from doctors' offices.

Now it's time for all of us to get back into our healthy routines and get the help we need to be ready for a post-pandemic world.

Watch the full 30-minute special in the video player above.

Visit ktnv.com/healthcheck21 for more health news.

Health Check 21 is a 13 Connects special sponsored by America First Credit Union and Subaru of Las Vegas.