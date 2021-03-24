Nevada Senior Services helps 'chase away the corona blues'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seniors are one of the most vulnerable groups during the pandemic.

They're not just trying to stay healthy, they're also dealing with loneliness and isolation.

Nevada Senior Services stepped in to help them stay connected.

They quickly turned services virtual.

The special projects manager developed a new program titled Chasing Away The Corona Blues.

Grossman also says some seniors have experienced cognitive decline because they don't have the same stimulus they did before the pandemic.

You can hear more and get tips to take your health back after a whirlwind of a year.

Tune in to "Health Check 21," a 13 Connects special, on March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

