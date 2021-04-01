How to look for healthy options at a restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a way to eat healthy while still supporting our local restaurants.

Shannon Leininger is a registered dietitian and owner of Live Well Nutrition in Las Vegas. She suggests something called “the plate method.”

Wherever you are ordering, try to make sure half of your plate is filled with vegetables, one quarter for starch, the other quarter for protein.

She said there’s a way to ‘decode’ the menu. Some key phrases will indicate if it’s a smart choice.

“A perfect example is a crispy chicken sandwich or pasta in a creamy sauce, that’s code for it’s going to be a little big higher in fat. Something that you might want to look for is if it’s grilled, broiled, cooked in its own juices…that will indicate healthier preparation methods,’ Leininger said.

Leininger also suggests ordering sauce or dressings on the side of your meal.