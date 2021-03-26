Doctors encourage women not to avoid their OB-GYN

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the pandemic a lot of women have avoided their OB-GYN but doctors are strongly encouraging women to get their annual exam.

The well-woman exams include cervical cancer screenings, a pelvic exam, along with screenings for breast cancer and tips on how to maintain health in the future.

Dr. Staci McHale says having a good relationship with your doctor is key to making you feel comfortable during those exams.

Dr. McHale also says patient safety is important.

Doctor's offices have been taking extra health and safety precautions since the beginning of the pandemic.

You can hear more and get tips to take your health back after a whirlwind of a year.

Tune in to "Health Check 21" a 13 Connects special on March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

