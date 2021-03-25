Do not avoid your eye exams during pandemic, doctors say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the last year, people have avoided check-ups including eye exams.

Doctors say that can cause eye conditions that impact your vision to get worse.

Younger people can get an eye exam every couple of years unless there is a drastic change in vision.

And after you turn 40 you should get an eye exam and disease screening every year.

If you're experiencing pain, redness or double vision get an appointment right away.

"Usually those are indications that something is happening," said Dr. Sean Hansen, an ophthalmologist at Shepherd Eye Center, "So the eyes can be a first thing that can present symptoms with other systemic health conditions."

If you're worried about being exposed to COVID-19 Dr. Hansen says going to medical offices including eye clinics are considered low-risk.

You can hear more and get tips to take your health back after a whirlwind of a year.

