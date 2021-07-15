Three Square Food Bank makes changes to distribution sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lot of Las Vegas valley families are still struggling to put food on the table, and Three Square Food Bank is still offering help. But, the organization is making changes to its food distribution sites.

According to a press release from the nonprofit, on July 15 the three casino-based sites will shift distributions to once per week.

The food distribution at Fiesta Henderson (777 West Lake Mead Parkway) will now take place at 7 a.m. every Tuesday. July 15 is the last Thursday distribution.

In partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation, the food distribution at Eastside Cannery (5255 Boulder Highway) has been extended. Starting July 23, distribution will now take place at 9 a.m. every Friday. July 21 is the last Wednesday distribution.

Starting July 27, the food distribution at Texas Station (2101 Texas Star Lane) will be held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday. July 22 is the last Thursday distribution.

Additionally, distributions will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturdays in July at the following locations:



July 17 – C.T. Sewell Elementary School (700 East Lake Mead Parkway) and Jim Thorpe Elementary School (1650 Patrick Lane)

July 24 – Robert Taylor Elementary School (144 Westminster Way)

Beginning in August, recurring distributions will take place at 8 a.m. every Saturday, excluding the fifth Saturday of the month or holidays, at the following locations:



First Saturday of the month – Robert Taylor Elementary School

Second Saturday of the month – C.T. Sewell Elementary School

Third Saturday of the month – Jim Thorpe Elementary School and Galloway Elementary School (701 Skyline Road)

Fourth Saturday of the month – Edna Hinman Elementary School (450 East Merlayne Drive)

All sites will remain open while supplies last. A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at threesquare.org/help. The map and list are updated in real-time to ensure the most current information is available.

Valley residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-thru sites but must remain in their vehicles.

