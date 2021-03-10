Three Square Food Bank announces food distribution site changes in March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank has announced additional changes to its food distribution sites:

· On March 24 and 31 – Eastside Cannery (5255 Boulder Highway) will host food distributions at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, in addition to its distributions at 9 a.m. on Fridays in March.

· Beginning March 23 – Fiesta Henderson (777 W. Lake Mead Parkway) will now host food distributions at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, in addition to its distributions at 8 a.m. on Thursdays.

· Beginning March 23 – Texas Station (2101 Texas Star Lane) will now host food distributions at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, in addition to its distributions at 8 a.m. on Thursdays.

· Beginning March 24 and 26 – The Walmart at 201 N. Nellis Blvd. will now host food distributions at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

As Clark County School District continues its efforts to safely welcome students back to classrooms, Three Square will implement the following changes to its distribution sites at CCSD campuses:

· On March 12 and 19 – The Cannon Junior High School (5850 Euclid St.) distribution will take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 19 only. Distributions will cease at this location after March 19.

· After March 17 – Distributions will cease at Lowman Elementary School/Manch Elementary School (4225 N Lamont St.), Wynn Elementary School (5655 Edna Ave.) and Eisenburg Elementary School (7770 W. Delhi Ave.). The final distribution at each site is 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

· After March 19 – Distributions will cease at Bonanza High School (6665 Del Rey Ave.), Silvestri Junior High School (1055 E Silverado Ranch Blvd.), Johnston Middle School (5855 Lawrence St.) and Cannon Junior High School (5850 Euclid St.). The final distribution at each of these sites is 8 a.m. on Friday, March 19.

· After March 20 – Distributions will cease at Reedom Elementary School (10025 Rumrill St.) and Cambeiro Elementary School (2851 E Harris Ave.). The final distribution at each site is 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.

· Beginning March 27 – The Western High School (4601 W Bonanza Rd.) food distribution will now take place at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. There will not be a distribution on Tuesday, March 23 as March 16 is the last Tuesday distribution.

· Beginning March 27 – The Sunrise Mountain High School (2575 Los Feliz St.) distribution will now take place at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. There will be no distribution on Thursday, March 25 as March 18 is the last Thursday distribution.

· Beginning March 27 – Sierra Vista High School (8100 W Robindale Rd.) will now host food distributions at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

All sites will remain open while supplies last. A full list of food distribution sites and operating hours is available at www.threesquare.org/help [threesquare.org]. The map and list are updated in real-time to ensure the most current information is available.

Valley residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-thru sites but must remain in their vehicles to maintain safe social distancing.

