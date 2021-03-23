Seven Hills Hospital launches outpatient program for addicts

Seven Hills Hospital has announced the launch of its new evening chemical dependency intensive outpatient program (CD IOP).

The program runs Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The evening outpatient program helps individuals struggling with alcohol or substance use build a strong foundation for lasting recovery. The evening sessions are designed to support working adults during the vulnerable, after-work evening hours.

Seven Hills Hospital’s CEO Naomi Jones says the decision to offer this evening treatment option is a response to the needs of people affected by the COVID pandemic.

Participants have the flexibility to attend either three or four days, depending on their schedules. Refreshments and snacks will be provided throughout the sessions. Medication management may also be available, which is a unique benefit for this level of outpatient care.

Dr. Vincent Ho, psychiatrist and administrator for Seven Hills Hospital Outpatient Services, says local service industry workers have been hit particularly hard by the COVID pandemic.

Seven Hills Hospital’s Outpatient Services also offers adult chemical dependency and mental health intensive outpatient programming and partial hospitalization programming during business hours, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Clients may inquire about daytime outpatient services and transportation to daytime treatment programs by contacting the hospital’s admissions office.

Assessments at Seven Hills Hospital are always complimentary and available 24/7, and all inquiries and referrals are confidential. Anyone interested in receiving information about inpatient or outpatient programming may submit an inquiry form on the hospital’s website, or contact the admissions teams at 702-646-5000 ext. 305.

The admissions team responds to inquiries within a few hours.