LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy is adding available help to customers impacted by the pandemic.

The company's program Project REACH helps those who have trouble paying their electric bills.

It's now doubling the payment assistance that can be applied to past due balances from $150 to $300.

NV Energy says to contact them if you need help paying your bill.

Learn more about Project REACH on NVEnergy.com.