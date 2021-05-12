Nevada SPCA's Pet Food Pantry providing free pet food

Nevada SPCA has changed their Pet Food Pantry to an appointment-based system every Monday to Friday to help even more households in our community with free dog and cat food donations during the COVID-19 economic crisis.

Pet owners in need can schedule their appointment to receive pet food for their personal pets on Nevada SPCA's website.

Since its inception in November 2020, Nevada SPCA’s Pet Food Pantry has assisted close to 300 families in the valley by providing food for their cats and dogs. The Pet Food Pantry was previously a drive-through process and only available on Sundays to the public before this recent change to appointments.

Pet Food Pantry was started with a monthly commitment of support for food donations from local online pet food retailer PetFlow. Nevada SPCA received additional support last month with a grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation to further support its Pet Food Pantry initiative.

Those wishing to receive dog or cat food can visit the website and select the “Resources” tab to schedule an online appointment. Recipients will receive enough food for their pet to last for one month. Food is distributed at Nevada SPCA shelter located at 4800 W. Dewey Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89118.

The shelter is open by appointment only and can be scheduled by visiting their website.

Call (702) 873-7722 for any additional assistance.

Regular hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.