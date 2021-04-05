Henderson to participate in Summer Food Service Program

The City of Henderson is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), also known as the Summer Meals Program, through its Youth Enrichment programs, Battle Born Kids and Battle Born Teens.

These recreation programs, which support distance learning, incorporate daily activities that may include games, crafts, sports, and movies. Participants are assigned to groups to ensure social distancing is maintained throughout all activities.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded, state-administered program that was established to ensure that children receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

Currently, there are no income requirements through Sept. 30.

All children enrolled in the program qualify.

Lunch will be served at the following times when programs are in session:

- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Rd.

- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy.

- 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Silver Springs Recreation Center, 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy.

- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr.

In addition to the lunch, a snack will be served to the children at each location from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.