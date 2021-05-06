Central Church partners with community to donate food across the Vegas valley

Central Church, in partnership with Hope for the City and our community, will be hosting The Drop on May 8.

The Drop will be a one-day event where volunteers will be providing and delivering food, essential items, and more to First Responders, Seniors, Veterans, and hundreds of families in need in the Vegas Valley.

The day will start with a drive-thru food pantry at Central’s Henderson Location, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson at 7 a.m. Families will not only be getting essential food items but will also be receiving fun water toys for the kids and summer kits to help bring a little more joy to their summer.

Central will also be hosting a job fair that morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the lobby of the Church building. Both of these events are open to the public and do not require registration.

Then, the teams of volunteers will be deployed throughout the Vegas valley, making hundreds of deliveries including, deliveries to senior citizens, First Responders, multiple apartment complexes, and women's shelters around the city.

For this all to be possible, Central Church is partnering with Hope For The City, a non-profit dedicated to ensuring no one in our city goes hungry, as well as other businesses within the community including, but not limited to, Three Square Food Bank, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Great Harvest Bread Co., Flowers Baking Co. of Henderson, South Point Casino, Ahern, Casa Grande, Refuge for Women, Share Village, Nix’s Garage, Revolution Salon, Lashed by Ashlyn, and Nail Image.