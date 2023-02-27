There is Help: Call our 13 Connects mental health phone bank

When times are tough, it's important to have someone to talk to — and 13 Connects is listening.

It can be hard to know where to turn when you feel overwhelmed, hopeless, or alone. We know how that feels, and we're here to help.

On Friday, March 10, five local mental health professionals will be available to take your calls and connect you with resources to get the help you need. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., our phone lines will be open to connect you with a volunteer who can connect you with help for your mental health needs.

About SafeNest:

"Your decision to reach out for help is the first step towards independence. Your call to the SafeNest 24/7 Hotline is completely free and it’s up to you how much personal information you provide. Our trained advocates will provide:



A safe, judgment-free place to talk.

Assistance determining whether you or someone you know is being abused verbally, sexually, physically, financially or digitally.

Get help creating a safety plan so you will be safe and prepared if or when you decide to do so.

Information about our shelter services, including starting intake procedures if needed.

Guidance about legal options available to you or your loved ones.

Access to the resources and services available from SafeNest."

About Crisis Support Services of Nevada:

"Staff and volunteers are available 24/7/365 helping those struggling through trauma and crisis. If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, conctact Crisis Support Services of Nevada by calling 800-273-8255 or texting CARE to 839863."

If you find yourself searching for help but unsure where to turn, there are many organizations at the ready to offer you their support. Many of these options are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here's where to reach out:

Mental health resources

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 800-273-TALK or 800-SUICIDE

Nevada Crisis Line: 775-784-8090 (available 24/7)

Crisis Support Services of Nevada (formerly Crisis Call Center): Call or text 988 (services are free, confidential, and available 24/7)

NAMI Information Line: 800-950-NAMI [information and referral service available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST)]

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Visit 988lifeline.org or call/text/chat with a crisis counselor by dialing 988 (free, confidential emotional support 24/7)

Veterans Crisis Line: Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 to be connected

Youth crisis and suicide prevention

Girls & Boys Town National Hotline: 800-448-3000

National Youth Crisis Hotline: 800-442-HOPE (4673)

Alcohol addiction

Alcohol Hotline: 800-331-2900

Al-Anon for Families of Alcoholics: 800-344-2666

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: 800-821-4357

Alcohol Treatment Referral Hotline: 800-252-6465

Alcohol & Drug Abuse Hotline: 800-729-6686

Substance abuse

National Institute on Drug Abuse Hotline: 800-662-4357

Cocaine Anonymous: 800-347-8998

National Help Line for Substance Abuse: 800-262-2463

Disclaimer: Any mental health care advice is provided independently of KTNV-TV.

13 Connects is sponsored by Subaru of Las Vegas, Landmark Recovery, and America First Credit Union.