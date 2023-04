LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Don’t miss Tacos and Tamales… and TEACHERS… April 29th at Desert Breeze Park from 10am to 10pm.

The first 1000 teachers who show proper identification that they’re an educator, get in free! Plus teachers will have a chance to win a special prize at the Channel 13 booth at the event at 11, Noon, and 1pm!

We’ll see you at the Tacos and Tamales Festival as we honor local teachers.