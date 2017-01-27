Raiders submit proposal for stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Raiders have submitted a lease to build a new stadium at Russell Road and Polaris Avenue.



The team submitted a 117-page lease proposal to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Thursday, saying they have already begun discussions with some developers and contractors.



The proposed 30-year lease includes how the Raiders want to split revenue from parking, advertising, ticket sales and concessions. The potential lease also gives the team the right to extend the deal by up to 20 years.



The Raiders proposed annual rent of $1, pointing out the team is committing a large portion of the funding for the stadium construction up front.



The Stadium Authority is expected to begin discussing the proposed lease at its meeting next month. This comes after the Raiders last week formally filed paperwork for relocation to Las Vegas.