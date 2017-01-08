LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Thousands in Las Vegas were watching the final outcome of the Raider's game against the Houston Texans on Saturday with great interest.



A loss could open up the window for the Oakland Raiders to file their relocation application with the National Football League. The NFL's deadline for that application is February 15.



The Raiders' move to Las Vegas would require the approval from three-quarters of NFL owners. Most experts don't expect a vote until March.



The move is enticing for Raiders owner Mark Davis and the rest of the team, as Las Vegas has promised to build a $1.9 billion stadium for the franchise. To build the stadium, $500 million will come from the NFL and the Raiders, $750 million will come from an increased hotel room tax, and $650 million will come from the Sheldon Adelson family.

